Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo)

Zero tolerance approach towards corruption, crime: UP CM Adityanath

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:35 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the state government has a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption and crime.
He also directed police officials to take actions against officers not doing their job.
"The Chief Minister said that the government has a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption and crime and asked officials to encourage those who are doing good work, warn those who are not working properly and suspend the ones who have suspicious character," said an official statement.
Adityanath also announced that cyber police stations will be established in every range in the state.
"The premises of these police stations and forensic labs will be the same. Apart from this, integrated traffic command centres should also be established in all the municipal corporations," it added.
The chief minister gave these instructions in a meeting held with the Additional Director Generals here.
"People's attitude towards the police will change only when they will get justice at the police station. Once this happens, people will start considering the police as friendly and helpful. If people go ahead and cooperate with the police, the crime will automatically come down drastically," Adityanath said.
"Ensure that the only criteria of posting of SHOs are merit. Make surprise visits in one district in a month. Perform a thorough inspection of units attached to the department," he added.
Adityanath said that the government has made a provision of Rs 6.5 thousand crores in the budget to improve the infrastructure of the department and asked the officials to spend the money in a time-bound manner and get quality compliance.
Director-General of Police (DGP) OP Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Kumar Awasthi and ADGs of each zone were also present in the meeting.
Adityanath also asked the police to take effective measures to check cow smuggling in the districts bordering Nepal and asked them to stay alert in view of the festive season.
"Start your preparation at police station level now, have meetings with different groups and strengthen the intelligence system. After the abrogation of Article 370, some people must be searching for an excuse to spread anarchy, keep an eye on them too," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 00:09 IST

India, China discuss bilateral investment at financial dialogue meeting

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI) The ninth India-China Financial Dialogue held here on Wednesday saw the two countries exchanging views on macroeconomic situation and policy, cooperation in multilateral framework and discussed bilateral investment and financial cooperation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 00:01 IST

Harsimrat Kaur unnecessarily dragging langar GST issue: Punjab...

Chandigarh, (Punjab), Sept 26 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday ridiculed Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal over the langar GST controversy and accused her of unnecessarily dragging the issue without having the proper knowledge.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:54 IST

Odisha received 4% surplus rainfall during active Monsoon: IMD

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that Odisha has received four per cent surplus rainfall during the active monsoon so far.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:51 IST

Skilling of youth should become a national movement: Vice President

Bengaluru [Karnanataka], Sept 25 (ANI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said that skilling of youth should become a national movement and urged all stakeholders to participate in a mission- mode to accomplish this objective.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:51 IST

Complaint filed against Ashwini Choubey for threatening policeman

Buxar (Bihar) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): A complaint has been filed against Union Minister Ashwini Choubey by a police officer in connection with a video where he was allegedly seen threatening him during a 'Janata Darbar'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:47 IST

BJP condemns Labour Party motion on Kashmir

New Delhi (India), Sept 25 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday strongly condemned the Labour Party motion on Kashmir terming it a blatant interference in India's internal matter.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:45 IST

Rs 2 lakh being given as bribes to prove 'panic deaths' in WB...

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): BJP state president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday claimed that "bribe" worth Rs 2 lakh is being offered to prove people were committing suicides in West Bengal in the wake of National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:38 IST

Karnataka: CBI to probe 2016 murder case of BJP leader Yogesh Gowda

Dharwad (Karnataka), Sept 25 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday took over the investigation in the 2016 murder case of BJP leader Yogesh Gowda.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:36 IST

Delhi: Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt meets Haryana BJP chief ahead of...

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Olympic medalist and champion wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt met Haryana BJP Chief Subhash Barala in the national capital on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:35 IST

Punjab CM writes to PM seeking cost compensation to check stubble burning

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking cost compensation of Rs 100 per quintal of paddy to motivate farmers against the burning of paddy residue in the open fields, the Chief Minister's Office said i

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:35 IST

Rajnath commissions Indian Coast Guard Ship 'Varaha'

Chennai [Tamil Nadu], Sept 25 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called for proactive coordination among all agencies and stakeholders involved in coastal security.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:30 IST

Punjab: 3 held in Rs 100 cr bogus billing scam

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Three persons were arrested in connection with the issuance of fake invoices and passing the bogus input tax credit to various firms to the tune of Rs 100 crore, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl