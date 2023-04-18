Zojila Pass avalanche: J-K administration halts vehicular movement for two days along Srinagar-Leh Highway

Kargil (Ladakh) [India], April 17 (ANI): A day after an avalanche occurred in Kargil's ojila Pass, Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday, ordered restrictions on vehicular movement for two days in the region.

A snow avalanche hit Zojila Pass along Srinagar-Leh Highway on Monday burying two trucks under it.

"The decision was triggered amid fear of fresh avalanches," the administration said.

A total of four truck drivers received minor injuries in the incident. However, their condition is stable now.



Earlier this month, seven persons were killed in Sikkim after an avalanche hit a site near Sikkim's Nathu La mountain pass.

In this regard, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic avalanche in Sikkim, saying he was "distressed" by the mishap.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Distressed by the avalanche in Sikkim. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I hope the injured recover soon. Rescue ops are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to those affected."speedy recovery."

In the aftermath of the incident, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic avalanche in Sikkim.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "The news of deaths and injuries due to catastrophic avalanche in Sikkim is deeply distressing. Condolences to the bereaved families. Wish the injured a speedy recovery". (ANI)

