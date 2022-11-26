Zoo administration makes special arrangements to protect birds, animals from cold in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): The zoo administration in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior has made special arrangements to protect birds, animals and reptiles from the chilly cold. Grass curtains, heaters and bulbs are being used to protect them from winter season.

The zoo management has also changed its diet plans due to the changing weather conditions in the region.

Gandhi Zoological Garden curator Gaurav Parihar told ANI, "As the winter season is next to the door, in the first stage of protecting the reptiles, we have put up 200-watt bulbs in the glass cage of snakes. We light those blubs in the evening from around 7 pm till morning. Similarly, grass curtains and canvas curtains are used in the bird cages."





"We use heaters in the enclosures of large animals such as lions, tigers and leopard to keep the temperature warm. We also their diet, we feed roasted gram and peanuts to birds and animals as it contains oil and keep them warm," Parihar added.



"Reptiles (snake, crocodile, alligator) are cold-blooded and they get more affected from the winter. They feel pleasant in the temperature range of 25 to 30 degrees celsius. We put them in the glass cage and maintain the temperature in the required range. In case cold increases, we light the bulb for 24 hours," he added.

Notably, there are around 550 animals, birds and reptiles in the zoo. (ANI)

