Zoya Khan intends to support poor, transgender community

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], July 5 (ANI): Zoya Khan, India's first transgender operator of Common Service Centre (CSC) has expressed her desire to learn about the government schemes in order to support poor and the people of her community.

Zoya, resident of Vadodara told ANI, "My training is underway but eventually I would like to learn about all the government schemes and plans to help the poor as well as the people of my community."

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had announced Zoya Khan as India's first transgender operator of a Common Service Centre (CSC) in Gujarat. On this, Khan said, "I am thankful that I was chosen to be the first one in my community. I am taking this very positively as I would be able to help people in need. Although, it is like a challenge and I will work with dedication and prove myself. "

She has started working with CSC works as tele-medicine consultant.

CSC scheme is a project under the Digital India Programme that was launched to improve the reachability of the government schemes to rural and remote areas of the country. The scheme which usually employs people from two genders has now announced the employment of India's first transgender operator.

Asif Khan Pathan, District Manager, CSC Vadodara said, "There are over 3.5 lakh Village Level Entrepreneur (VLE) under CSC scheme of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology across India. These VLEs works in 300+ domains like education, health, etc.

"As the country is changing, I thought of involving a transgender to be a VLE in CSC with the support of my colleagues. Zoya, being the first in her community would be involved in the banking and education sectors," Pathan further said.

Prasad further said Khan through the service wants to support the transgender community by making them digitally literate.

"Her vision is to support the transgender community in making them digitally literate and give them better opportunities," Prasad added. (ANI)

