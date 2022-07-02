Zubair's bail plea rejected, remanded to 14 days of judicial custody

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI) A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed the bail application of Alt news co-founder Mohd Zubair who was arrested in a case related to an alleged objectionable tweet.

The court remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody.

Chief metropolitan magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria dismissed the bail petition after hearing the submission of the defence counsel and special public prosecutor (SPP) Atul Srivastava for Delhi.

The court observed in the order that since the investigation is at the initial stage and in view of the circumstances and gravity of the offence, no ground is made out for bail. Application dismissed and the accused is remanded to judicial custody till July 16, 2022.

The police have also alleged conspiracy and destruction of evidence in the case by the accused and the relevant sections of the same were added in the FIR.

Delhi Police sought judicial custody of Mohd Zubair. He was produced before the court after four days of police custody. He was arrested on June 27, 2022.

Special public prosecutor (SPP) Atul Srivastava submitted that three new sections for the destruction of evidence, criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulations) Act have been added to the FIR. (ANI)