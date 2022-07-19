Girls asked to remove innerwear before NEET exam: women's commission asks NTA, DGP to probe

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Several girl students were forced to remove their innerwear during screening for unauthorized material before the NEET 2022 medical entrance examination conducted at a centre in Kollam district of Kerala according to several media outlets, said the National Commission for Women (NSW), adding that the Commission has taken serious note of the reported incident which is shameful and outrageous to the modesty of young girls.



Chairperson Ms Rekha Sharma has written to Chairperson, National Testing Agency to conduct an independent inquiry into the allegations levelled by the girl students and to take appropriate action in accordance with law against the responsible. The Commission has also sought a time-bound investigation in the matter, it stated in an official release.

The Commission has also written to Director General of Police, Kerala to conduct a fair investigation in matter and to register FIR under the relevant provisions of law, if the allegations are found to be true. The action taken must be apprised to the Commission within 3 days, said the official release by NCW. (ANI)

