Goa man who put out nude party poster held

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Goa Police arrested a 30-year-old man who allegedly put out a poster inviting people for the nude party. Accused Armaan Mehta has been working with his friends in organizing events and parties in Delhi.

"He used to arrange girls from his contacts to participate in parties. Initially, he made some money but later his business declined due to his habits of drinking, smoking and spending on his girlfriends. He was having a rough patch for the last six months and was not getting much work. He then decided to create a demand for his services by floating a poster claiming to organize nude pool parties in Goa where he had visited once with his friends in October 2018," a police release said.

Superintendent of Police Crime Goa, Pankaj Kumar Singh said that Mehta downloaded a few pictures from internet and edited them using a mobile App.

"His plan was to create a sensation and cheat his prospective customers. When he started getting a huge number of calls from India and abroad including Dubai he got panicky and switched off his phone. His role from the human trafficking angle is also being probed. His police custody remand has been obtained," the release said.

On September 22, 2019, two posters went viral on social media claiming to organize a nude pool party at Morjim - Ashwem Road Morjim. The poster contained nude/semi-nude pictures of females.

A case under section 67 of IT Act and 6 Indecent Representation of Women Act was registered at Police Station Crime Branch.

The police hunted down Mehta after they got a mobile number from the poster but the phone was continuously switched off.

"The accused had not only switched off his mobile but also had changed his location at various places in West Bengal and Bihar," police said.

However, Mehta was tracked down and arrested from Katihar in Bihar. The police have also seized Mehta's mobile phone and laptop. (ANI)

