Goa: School teacher booked for molesting five girl students

Ponda (Goa) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Ponda police arrested a school teacher on Thursday for allegedly molesting five girl students of a government-run school at Kundai South Goa.

Speaking to ANI on the phone, Nelson Albuquerque, Deputy superintendent of police said: "The accused Manoj Phadte has been arrested following a complaint filed by the educational institution's internal complaints committee on behalf of the girl students."

An FIR has been registered against the accused under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence act.

Further investigations into the matter are underway. (ANI)

