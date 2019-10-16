Gopal Bhargava targets Kamal Nath, says investors' summits are 'failure'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Ahead of Madhya Pradesh's investors' summit -- Magnificent MP -- senior BJP leader Gopal Bhargava hit out at Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government stating that such meets are a 'failure'.

The investor's summit will be held on October 17 and 18 in Indore.

"Investor's summits were held during BJP government but nothing fruitful came out of it. Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs) of billions of rupees were signed but neither industries were set up nor people got employment," Bhargava told ANI while putting his own party in the dock on Tuesday.

Comparing this summit with earlier summits held in the state, he said, "Even this time, industrialists Adani and Ambani are not coming. It is all fantasy until it becomes tangible."

He further hinted that the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh will not be able to continue for five years. "The MLAs are accusing each other and it is difficult for a party to survive for long in such a state. I cannot say much but one-day such situation would take a form of explosion," he said adding that the ministers have been "divided into groups" in the Assembly.

Regarding his statement that BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be made the Chief Minister of the state, Gopal Bhargava said, "If we talk about religion and good conduct in political speech then listeners will not like to listen. Thus, political talks are done."

Earlier, Bhargava had said that people of Madhya Pradesh want Chouhan to return as the Chief Minister of the state and will vote for the BJP in the forthcoming by-election to Jhabua Assembly constituency.



While addressing a rally in support of BJP candidate Bhanu Bhuria, Bhargava had asked the audience to raise their hands if they want to see Chouhan as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh again.



After several people in the audience raised their hands, Bhargava said, "Then I promise you, his (Chouhan's) swearing-in ceremony will be held after Diwali if you will give maximum votes to Bhanu Bhuria."

By-elections to Jhabua constituency will be held on October 21 along with the Assembly elections of Maharashtra and Haryana. The counting of votes will be taken up on October 24.



In 2018 Assembly elections for the 230-member assembly, the Congress won 114 seats and the BJP came to a close second with 109 seats. (ANI)

