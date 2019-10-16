Senior BJP leader Gopal Bhargava
Senior BJP leader Gopal Bhargava

Gopal Bhargava targets Kamal Nath, says investors' summits are 'failure'

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 11:07 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Ahead of Madhya Pradesh's investors' summit -- Magnificent MP -- senior BJP leader Gopal Bhargava hit out at Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government stating that such meets are a 'failure'.
The investor's summit will be held on October 17 and 18 in Indore.
"Investor's summits were held during BJP government but nothing fruitful came out of it. Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs) of billions of rupees were signed but neither industries were set up nor people got employment," Bhargava told ANI while putting his own party in the dock on Tuesday.
Comparing this summit with earlier summits held in the state, he said, "Even this time, industrialists Adani and Ambani are not coming. It is all fantasy until it becomes tangible."
He further hinted that the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh will not be able to continue for five years. "The MLAs are accusing each other and it is difficult for a party to survive for long in such a state. I cannot say much but one-day such situation would take a form of explosion," he said adding that the ministers have been "divided into groups" in the Assembly.
Regarding his statement that BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be made the Chief Minister of the state, Gopal Bhargava said, "If we talk about religion and good conduct in political speech then listeners will not like to listen. Thus, political talks are done."
Earlier, Bhargava had said that people of Madhya Pradesh want Chouhan to return as the Chief Minister of the state and will vote for the BJP in the forthcoming by-election to Jhabua Assembly constituency.

While addressing a rally in support of BJP candidate Bhanu Bhuria, Bhargava had asked the audience to raise their hands if they want to see Chouhan as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh again.

After several people in the audience raised their hands, Bhargava said, "Then I promise you, his (Chouhan's) swearing-in ceremony will be held after Diwali if you will give maximum votes to Bhanu Bhuria."
By-elections to Jhabua constituency will be held on October 21 along with the Assembly elections of Maharashtra and Haryana. The counting of votes will be taken up on October 24.

In 2018 Assembly elections for the 230-member assembly, the Congress won 114 seats and the BJP came to a close second with 109 seats. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:25 IST

UP: Violence erupts after student commits suicide at AMU campus,...

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): A PhD aspirant, who just completed his post-graduation in social work, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan inside a hostel room in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Tuesday evening.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:17 IST

Ghulam Nabi Azad slams detention of NCP chief Farooq Abdullah

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday slammed the decision to detain National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, saying, "There has been no democracy in the country for the last six years. No government has behaved in such a manner with other political p

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:08 IST

Anantnag: 3 Hizbul terrorists killed in police encounter

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Police here on Wednesday killed three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists led by commander Nasir Chadru in an encounter.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:06 IST

Ringleader of stone-pelters caught by J&K Police in Soura

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): In a major development, the Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday arrested Hayat Ahmad Bhat, the main instigator of law and order disturbance in the downtown area of Srinagar city.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 11:39 IST

INX media case: ED arrests P Chidambaram after questioning him...

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested former Finance Minister P Chidambaram after grilling him for nearly two hours at Delhi's Tihar Jail in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 11:37 IST

Mayawati hits out at UP govt over issue of sacking of 25,000 home guards

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the issue of sacking of 25,000 home guards in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 11:27 IST

Kamal Nath government most corrupt in history of MP, says...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday accused the Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government of being the most corrupt in the history of the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 11:24 IST

Chidambaram in good spirits, procedural games being played for...

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): After meeting P Chidamabaram at Tihar Jail, Congress lawmaker Karti Chidambaram on Tuesday said that his father is in good spirits and "procedural games" are being played against him for political theatrics.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 11:10 IST

Enough is enough, by 5 pm this matter will be over, says CJI ...

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi on Wednesday said that the daily hearings on the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land dispute will end by 5 pm on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 11:06 IST

Disabled people exempted from Odd-Even scheme in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that persons with disabilities will be exempted from the odd-even vehicle rationing system which will be implemented in the national capital after Diwali.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 10:35 IST

Bihar: Gaya cop suspended after video of him accepting bribe goes viral

Gaya (Bihar) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): A police officer was suspended here after a video of him accepting bribe went viral on social media.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 10:29 IST

Farooq Abdullah detained at his house in Srinagar, his daughter...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah has been detained at his house in Srinagar, police said on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl