Gujarat polls: BJP's Alpesh Thakore files nomination on auspicious period

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 17 (ANI): BJP leader Alpesh Thakor on Thursday filed his nomination from Gandhinagar South Assembly constituency in the "Abhijit Muhurat" (auspicious period).

According to sources, the timing of Thakor's nomination was set as per 'Abhijit Muhurat', an auspicious muhurat calculated to bring good results.

Since the word 'Abhijit', itself, means 'victorious', any activity initiated durig the "Abhijit Muhurta" is believed to go well and een bring victories. It is the ideal muhurat (time as per the stars) to initiate any activity, as per astrological beliefs.

Thakor filed his nomination papers in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

On the triangular fight in Gujarat, Thakor said, "We have no challengers. The Congress does not have any issue to fight the polls on. They only indulge in caste politics."

After the nomination, Thakor told ANI, "The people of Gujarat are with us. They believe and have trust in BJP. We are working on protection and development in Gujarat. I am sure that the south Gandhinagar people have faith in me."



On what he would do for the people of his constituency, if elected, Thakor, who is the BJP's Other Backward Class (OBC) face in the state polls, said, "We will work to take all wellfare schemes of the central government and their benefits to the OBCs."

BJP has fielded Lavingji Thakor from Radhanpur while VJ Jhala has been given the ticket from Himatnagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been Gujarat's longest-serving chief minister from 2001 to 2014, is the top campaigner for the BJP ahead of the December 1 and 5 Assembly polls.

Gujarat has been a BJP stronghold for a long period and the party has set its sights on returning to power with a handsome majority this time as well.

However, it faces a stiff electoral challenge from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has named Isudan Gadhvi as its chief ministerial candidate.

Congress is also hoping to put its best electoral foot forward to unseat the BJP government.

The counting of votes for Gujarat, along with that of Himachal Pradesh, which went to polls on November 12, will take place on December 8. (ANI)

