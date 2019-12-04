Haryana: ED seals OP Chautala's farmhouse in Sirsa

Sirsa (Haryana) [India], Dec 4 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday raided and sealed the farmhouse of former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala in Teja Khera, Sirsa.

Chautala and his son Ajay Singh Chautala are serving a jail term in a teachers' recruitment scam case.

On January 22, 2013, a trial court had sentenced 55 accused in the teachers' recruitment scam case. Among those convicted were 82-year-old Chautala's then political adviser Sher Singh Badshami, the then Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Vidya Dhar, IAS, and then Primary Education Director Sanjiv Kumar, besides 50 others.

A total of 55 persons were convicted under the JBT scam for illegally recruiting 3,206 teachers in Haryana in 2000.

The father-son duo, including two IAS officers, were among 55 persons convicted on January 16, 2013, by the trial court. (ANI)

