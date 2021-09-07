Haryana govt writes to Amit Shah, requests land for Vidhan Bhawan

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], September 7 (ANI): Haryana government on Tuesday wrote to Union Minister Amit Shah urging him to provide land for the Haryana Vidhan Bhawan.

An official communique by the Haryana government in Hindi stated, "Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has started carrying forward the efforts started by Haryana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta for the new Vidhan Bhawan. The Chief Minister has written a letter to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard to get the demand made by the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly fulfilled at the earliest."

In this letter, the Chandigarh Administration has been asked to provide space for the new Vidhan Bhawan of Haryana. The Chief Minister has asked for 10 acres of land for the Legislative Assembly near the present Legislative Assembly. In the letter, the Chief Minister also raised the issue of illegal occupation of Haryana's share by Punjab in current Vidhan Bhawan.

Further, in a letter, Chief Minister has said that the theme of the new Vidhan Bhawan is related to pillars of democracy. "In the proposed delimitation in the year 2026, the number of MLAs in Haryana maybe 126," it informed.



"The present house of the Vidhan Bhawan has a seating capacity for only 90 MLAs. Along with this, it is imperative to develop systems along with the requirements of technological development. In this, a need is felt to make the Haryana Legislative Assembly grand and modern as per today's times. The need for a new Vidhan Bhawan for Haryana is compounded by its long disputes with Punjab," it read.

The official communique informed, "The Chief Minister further wrote that even after 55 years, i.e. after the state of Haryana came into existence, it has not been able to get the fixed share of the building of Vidhan Bhawan. Punjab has illegally occupied a large part of the Haryana Legislative Assembly. Haryana has been making continuous efforts to get its rights."

Haryana Government informed that a resolution in this regard was passed by the Haryana Legislative Assembly and the all-party delegation led by him also submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Punjab. "Despite these efforts, the Governor of Punjab and the Administrator of Chandigarh did not take a concrete decision in this regard. Describing it as a complex problem, the Chief Minister said that the work of the Legislative Assembly Secretariat is being affected due to space constraints," informed the official statement.

Gian said that it has become necessary to allot sufficient space for the construction of a new building in addition to the existing building of Haryana Vidhan Bhawan at Chandigarh. "Sufficient vacant land is available near the existing assembly complex. He (Shah) has been requested to make available at least 10 acres of this land for the new Haryana Vidhan Bhawan Complex," it read.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Secretariat (Haryana Legislative Assembly Secretariat) is one of the most magnificent buildings in the city. The Vidhan Bhawan building is common for both the Haryana and the Punjab State Legislative Assemblies. Haryana emerged as a separate State on the map of India on November 1, 1966. Right from the times of the British Raj till the partition of the country in 1947, and thereafter, since its bifurcation from the erst-while Punjab State in 1966, it has remained the citadel of democracy and more so the hub of politics in the country .(ANI)

