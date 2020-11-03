Haryana Police registers FIR to trace minor girl missing from Rewari since Oct 11

Rewari (Haryana) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Haryana Police on Monday registered an FIR to trace a minor girl who had gone missing from Rewari district since October 11.

Khol Police Station In-charge, Virendra Singh said that a boy employed by the girl's family is also missing along with the girl.

"We got a report of a minor girl missing since October 11. A boy working for their family is missing, along with girl. We've registered a case and raided several places to find the girl. Once the girl is traced, everything will be revealed," he said.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Rewari said that an FIR has been registered in the case after family informed that the girl had gone missing and two teams have been constituted to search for the missing boy and also the minor.

"We registered an FIR in the case when the family informed about the girl who had gone missing. Two teams have been constituted to nab him, it will be clear if the girl is with him only after he is apprehended," DSP said.

"My 16-year old daughter, missing since October 11, she has been enticed by a JCB driver belonging to Muslim community and he has taken her away," the minor's mother said. (ANI)

