Haryana's tableau for Republic Day parade themed 'Haryana- Number One in Sports' to showcase sportspersons

New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Haryana's tableau for the Republic Day parade is themed 'Haryana- Number One in Sports', which aims to showcase the pride of India in the field of sports.

As per information from the state, a host of international level players would be seen standing at the centre on the tableau as a special attraction for the spectators. Prior to this, in 2017, Haryana's tableau on the theme of 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' was selected.

The Tableau of Haryana is divided into two parts, the front part consisting of horses and a conch. The horses pulling the chariot symbolize 'Vijay Rath' of Mahabharat Times. The conch placed here is a symbol of Lord Krishna's conch shell. The second part of the tableau is divided into four parts. In the first part, in the arena built on the lines of the Olympic games, two wrestlers are seen giving demonstrations of wrestling bout on the mat. On the rear two parts, 10 famous players of Haryana of international level will be seen standing.



On the posterior side of the tableau, a life-size replica of Olympian Neeraj Chopra in javelin throwing posture will be there. On both sides of Tableau, the activities of players from selected sports of Haryana like Boxing, Weight-lifting, Shooting, Discus-Throw and Hockey have been depicted in the high relief.

It is a matter of great privilege and honour that Haryana with only 2.9 per cent of India's population has produced so many national and international sportspersons who have participated in Olympic Games and brought laurels to the country.

In addition to conserving the rich cultural heritage of India, the Vedic land of Haryana has produced and given outstanding sportspersons like Kapil Dev, Neeraj Chopra, Rani Rampal, Sakshi Malik, Yogeshwar Dutt and many others. The tableau of Haryana depicting outstanding sports performance of the country will not only be a source of inspiration for other states and nations but also will be witness to achievements of this small state, Haryana, which has crossed a long distance of development in all the fields. (ANI)