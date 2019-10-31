'Hasn't reached me,' Karnataka minister on request to integrate ex-prison DGP in Sasikala special treatment case

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the Anti-Corruption Bureau's (ACB) request to integrate former prison Director-General in the case pertaining to the special treatment given to Sasikala in jail has not reached him yet.

"It has not reached me yet. I will make a decision on the matter the moment it does," Bommai said when asked about the matter.

The ACB team probing the matter had on June 28, 2019, requested the state Home Ministry to grant permission to integrate former DGP Prisons H Satyanarayana Rao, however, no decision has been taken in the matter.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Vivek Subba Reddy said that the government has just come in power and will surely take a decision on the matter soon.

"I think the government has not rejected permission yet. The new government has just come into position. It will be making a decision on this soon and surely it will look at the necessity of prosecution and the kind of report submitted by the ACB," he said.

Reddy added that the government has a neutral view on the matter and that the decision on the matter will solely be based on the request presented before it by the ACB.

An inquiry committee, led by retired IAS officer Vinay Kumar, had looked into allegations of irregularities in Bengaluru central prison and submitted that jailed politician Sasikala had been received special treatment in prison. (ANI)

