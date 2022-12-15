Himachal Governor Arlekar calls on President Murmu in Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

On Tuesday, the newly sworn Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu paid a courtesy call to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Raj Bhavan.

While congratulating the Chief Minister, the Governor hoped that Himachal Pradesh would achieve new heights of development under his leadership.



"I have seen the performance of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Vidhan Sabha. He is a visionary leader and I hope, his team will perform all the administrative work smoothly", said Arlekar.

The Chief Minister said that he would seek the guidance of the Governor to take Himachal Pradesh forward on the path of development. He said that it would be his endeavour to make Himachal an ideal State of the country in terms of development.

On occasion, the Chief Minister also introduced all the present MLAs to the Governor. (ANI)

