Hyderabad shopkeepers to keep shops closed till July 5 as COVID cases surge

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 27 (ANI): In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Hyderabad, several shopkeepers in Charminar market have decided to keep their shops closed till July 5 so as to reduce the risk of infection.

Speaking to ANI, a shopkeeper said: "We will keep our shops closed between June 26 and July 5 to break the chain of COVID-19 spread."

Telangana on Friday reported 985 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall state tally to 12,349, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

India on Saturday crossed 5 lakh-mark with record highest spike of 18,552 cases of coronavirus reported in the country in the past 24 hours. (ANI)

