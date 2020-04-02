COVID-19: Indian Navy designs handheld infrared-based temp sensor for screening

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): Navy has indigenously designed and developed a handheld infrared-based temperature sensor for screening personnel at the entry gates of the Naval Dockyard here.

"The instrument has been manufactured under Rs. 1000, through in-house resources (which is a fraction of the cost of the temperature guns in the market)," said Indian Navy in a statement.

A 56-year-old man from Mumbai's Dharavi who tested positive for coronavirus passed away here at Sion Hospital yesterday, where he was admitted on March 29.

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra increased by 33 to 335 on Wednesday, according to the Maharashtra Health Department update today.

India so far has 1834 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 143 patients who have been cured and discharged.

There have been 41 deaths reported due to the disease as of Wednesday evening, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

