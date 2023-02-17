India International Seafood show to conclude today in Kolkata

West Bengal (Kolkata) [India], February 17 (ANI): The 23rd edition of the India International Seafood Show (IISS-2023) will be concluded today.

The three-day event organised by the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) in association with the Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI) commenced on Wednesday.



It featured a buyer-seller meeting with a particular focus on G20 countries.

MPEDA Chairman DV Swamy said, "This platform creates opportunity where people can interact with government officials and it's a boost for the young entrepreneurs."

"Till now there have been 108 meetings so far where buyers and sellers interacted so that it can get more export to the countries," added the Chairman. (ANI)

