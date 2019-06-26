United States Secretary of State Michael Pompeo speaking at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo/ANI)
United States Secretary of State Michael Pompeo speaking at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo/ANI)

India, US to look for ways to work through S-400 defence deal issue: Pompeo

ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2019 17:37 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 26 (ANI): India and the United States would look for ways to sort out issues pertaining to trade and the S400 missile deal between New Delhi and Moscow, said US Secretary of States Michael Pompeo on Wednesday.
"When I think about the two issues (trade and S400), I think of them as real opportunities; things that I know we can work together and will provide a foundation for a relationship (between the two countries)," he said at a joint press conference with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar after talks between them.
Calling India an important friend and partner to the US, Pompeo expressed hope that the relationship between the two countries would have developed into something much stronger after they had worked out the two issues.
"India is an important friend and partner for the United States. American is an important beneficiary of the success that India has and continues to emanate. When we come out on the other side, our relationship will be stronger and we will have done great things together."
New Delhi had signed a USD 5.43 billion deal with Russia for the purchase of five S-400s during the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit in New Delhi on October 5, last year, which Washington has indicated that theRussian S-400 systems may trigger Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) sanctions.
Washington has previously sanctioned China's Equipment Development Department (EDD) for purchasing Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets and the same S-400 missiles that India is purchasing, triggering a diplomatic confrontation between China and the US.
During the press conference, Pompeo also spoke on the simmering tensions between Iran and the US in recent weeks following the attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman and Tehran's downing of US drone.
"We all know that Iran is the world's largest state sponsor of terror and Indian people have suffered from terror around the world. We have a shared understanding of the threat and a common purpose to ensure that we can keep the energy at the right prices and deter this threat," said Pompeo
It remains unclear whether the issue pertaining to the US decision to not extend sanction waivers on Iran oil imports emerged during the talks between Pompeo and Jaishankar earlier in the day as there was no mention of it in the press conference.
Following fresh US sanctions, Indian oil companies are also facing a tough time and many have reportedly stopped importing oil from Iran.
The two Minister discussed a range of other issues during their talks, including terrorism and the Asia Pacific.
"We discussed a number of bilateral and global issues, on terrorism, I took the opportunity to express our appreciation for the strong support that we have received from the Trump administration, what we say is really zero tolerance for cross border terrorism," Jaishankar said.
In a veiled reference to China on Indo-Pacific issues, the Indian minister said that India is not working against any country but looking for peace, security, stability, and prosperity.
"Indo-Pacific is not against something but for somebody. That something is peace, security, stability, and prosperity we are really looking."
Pompeo also reiterated that India and the US have solidified their common vision for free and open Indo-Pacific. We have grown cooperation in energy, space, and other areas."
The meeting between Jaishankar and Pompeo, the first high-level engagement between India and the US after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reelection, was also to the stage for the meeting between Modi and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of G-20 Summit in Osaka later this week. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 18:37 IST

Modi takes up water crisis issue, says need to tackle situation,...

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that water scarcity problem in the country needs to be addressed, adding that he is mulling over how it can be prioritised in the MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) funds.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 18:35 IST

Haridwar: Policeman allegedly beaten up by liquor mafia; 5 arrested

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], June 26 (ANI): Five people have been arrested after the video of a policeman allegedly getting beaten up by liquor mafia went viral over social media, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 18:34 IST

Vice President suggests environment ministry should consider...

New Delhi [India], Jun 26 (ANI): Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday called Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar to Rajya Sabha and suggested him that his ministry should consider keeping in abeyance the 'stop work order' on Polavaram Multipurpose Project by ano

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 18:29 IST

Jagan Reddy alleges 'massive corruption' in agreements signed by...

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jun 26 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday alleged 'massive corruption' in Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) signed by the previous TDP government.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 18:26 IST

Ousted from Congress for praising Modi, Abdullakutty joins BJP

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Former Congress leader AP Abdullakutty, who was sacked from Congress for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 18:24 IST

Punjab CM calls for preventive detention for repeat offenders,...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 26 (ANI): Cracking down on drug menace, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday extended full support to law enforcement agencies and called for preventive detention of repeat offenders in drug smuggling. He also directed to set up fast track courts

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 18:15 IST

Amritsar: UNDP team tours city to address air pollution issue

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 26 (ANI): A United Nations Development Program (UNDP) team on Wednesday visited various parts of Amritsar city as part of a team to assess the air pollution levels to enable a future action program to address the issue.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 18:12 IST

Delhi Minorities Commission constitutes a committee to look into...

New Delhi [India], Jun 26 (ANI): Chairman of Delhi Minorities Commission Dr Zafarful Islam on Wednesday said that a five-member committee has been set up to look into the issue of "illegal mushrooming of mosques on government land" in the city.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 18:11 IST

Yamuna Water Taxi Project will be new means of urban...

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Minister of State for Shipping, Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday inspected the Sonia Vihar site for proposed Yamuna Water Taxi Project of Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) here said that the project will boost tourism in a sustainable way and reduce traffic con

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 18:01 IST

Bihar AES deaths: Families of 4 children get Rs 4 lakhs...

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 26 (ANI): Families of four children, who died due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Bihar's Harivanshpur village, have received the ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs, which was promised by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 18:00 IST

BJP ran parallel administration in WB during LS polls, says...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 26 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of running a "parallel administration" in the state during the Lok Sabha elections.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 17:57 IST

Karnataka Mahila Cong holds protest demand ban on EVMs

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 26 (ANI): Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee (KPMC) on Wednesday staged a protest outside Bengaluru General Post Office demanding a ban on EVMs and reintroduction of ballot papers.

Read More
iocl