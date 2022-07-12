Indian Coast Guard on alert, will ensure no influx happens: DG Pathania on Sri Lankan situation

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard is on alert and will ensure that no influx takes place from Sri Lanka, said the Indian Coast Guard Director General VS Pathania on Tuesday.

"We are always present along the coastline and the international boundary. Our presence is 24x7 and with the situation on the other side building up, we are just monitoring and the unit has been sensitized. We are alert and basically, our job is to ensure that no illegal immigration happens no influx happens and we are prepared for that," Pathania told ANI.



DG Indian coast guard also referred to the rescue operation during the Valsad floods in Gujarat and mentioned that the helicopters stationed along the coast rescued stranded residents successfully.

"Coast Guard basic charter is search and rescue, whether we do it at sea or at land. And, we have the helicopters positioned all along the coast at our Coast Guard stations. Yesterday we received information at about 09:30 from the district administration of Daman, regarding the floods on the river Ambika and the helicopters were launched. They found a few people who were stranded on the rooftops because of water levels. These people were shifted to safety and the helicopters are generally on alert during the monsoon season," he added.

Expressing satisfaction over the rescue efforts, Pathania highlighted that, "the helicopters are meant for lifesaving and I think they've done a good job because visibility range is restricted. And we have to be extra cautious because human lives are valued and it has to be saved and helicopters are meant to rescue people. the universality of the machine and Coast Guard will never let people down." (ANI)

