India's tryst with bigotry, narrow-minded exclusion confirmed: Priyanka after LS passes CAB

New Delhi [India], Dec 10 (ANI): Hitting out at the Centre, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said that India's tryst with bigotry and narrow-minded exclusion was confirmed when the Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

"Last night at midnight, India's tryst with bigotry and narrow-minded exclusion was confirmed as the CAB was passed in the Lok Sabha. Our forefathers gave their lifeblood for our freedom. In that freedom, is enshrined the right to equality, and the right to freedom of religion," Priyanka tweeted.

"Our constitution, our citizenship, our dreams of a strong and unified India belong to all of us," Priyanka added.

The Congress leader said that she will fight against the "government's agenda to systematically destroy the constitution".

"We will fight against this government's agenda to systematically destroy our constitution and undo the fundamental premise on which our country was built with all our might," she said.

The Bill, which seeks to give citizenship to refugees from the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zorastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday.

Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship Bill with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes in the Lower House where 391 members were present and voted.

In Rajya Sabha, the Modi government requires the support of at least 123 MPs in the 245-member house. (ANI)

