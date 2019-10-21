Indore HC to monitor honey trap scandal, seeks detailed report from SIT

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): The Indore High court will now monitor the honey trap scandal and has sought a detailed report from the special investigation team (SIT) in a sealed cover within 15 days, petitioner Manohar Dalal said on Monday.

Manohar Dalal said that a division bench of the High Court heard two petitions today. It also directed the SIT chief Director General (GD) Rajendra Kumar to send the evidence to a lab in Hyderabad, he stated.

Dalal said that the court also directed that the investigating officer (IO) in the case not be transferred outside the state without its permission. The matter will now be heard on December 2.

Six persons, including five women, were arrested in connection with the case. It came to light after an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) engineer filed a complaint alleging that two women were blackmailing him by threatening to make some objectionable videos viral.

The scandal had rocked the state and snowballed into a political controversy. (ANI)

