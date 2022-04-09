J-K: Programme held to boost development of apple orchards

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 8 (ANI): With an aim to boost the development of apple orchards, an awareness-cum-distribution programme of Rootstocks was held in Anantnag on Friday.

The programme was organised by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) under NABARD's assisted project 'Mass multiplication of Clonal Rootstock for large scale distribution among Orchardists for development of high-density apple orchards.

"It is only clonal rootstock that can change the horticulture landscape of the district in general and the whole Valley in particular," Food scientist and organiser of the event Ishtiyaq A. Khan told ANI.



In order to meet the growing demand for the planting material of high-density apple orcharding, over 4,500 apple clonal rootstocks of different types were distributed among 45 entrepreneurs, Orchardists and Project beneficiaries.

Ishtiyaq A. Khan also apprised the orchardists and beneficiaries that clonal rootstock act as an engine for high-density plantation

"Use M9; MM 106; MM 111 etc for raising the high-density orchards across the valley as these are somehow resistant to various stresses," said Khan.

The orchardists and other beneficiaries lauded the step taken by Krishi Vigyan Kendra for imparting awareness about the base and root portion of the grafted plants.

"We are really thankful to the government," said orchardist Malik Hussian on receiving rootstock plants free of cost. (ANI)

