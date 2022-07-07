Jahangirpuri violence: Court dismisses anticipatory bail plea of accused

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Thursday dismissed the anticipatory bail application of an accused of the Jahangirpuri violence that took place on April 16 during a procession that was held on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in the area.

Additional sessions Judge Gagandeep Singh of Rohini District Court dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Sheikh Ishrfil noting the serious allegations against him.

The judge said that the accused has been named by one of the eye-witnesses as one of

the perpetrators involved in the riots.

The custodial interrogation of the accused is warranted in the present case. The allegations against the accused are serious, the judge said.



"I am of the considered view that no ground is made out for exercising discretion of grant of anticipatory bail to the accused. Therefore, the application moved on the behalf of the accused stands dismissed," he observed.

The counsel for the accused had submitted that he has been falsely implicated in the said case, as the accused was not involved or seen around or in the vicinity of the place of the stampede that occurred on April 16.

"There is no CCTV footage pertaining to the involvement of the accused in the stampede," the counsel of the accused argued.

The accused is not in possession of the house, from the terrace of which, the alleged material has been recovered, counsel for the accused submitted.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) for Delhi Police Atul Srivastav opposed the bail plea stating that he is one of the main perpetrators/conspirators of the incident that took place on 16 April 2022.

SPP also submitted, "one of the eyewitnesses had named the accused and correctly identified him. Incriminating material which was used in the riots has also been recovered from the terrace of the house owned by the accused only. He is evading arrest."

The court observed, "The contention advanced on behalf of the accused that the terrace of the house from where the alleged material used in riots has been recovered being not in the possession of the accused is a fact in issue which cannot be commented upon at this stage. It is also not disputed that the said premises was owned by the accused/applicant herein." (ANI)

