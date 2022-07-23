Kargil Vijay Diwas motorbike rally arrives in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 23 (ANI): Kargil Vijay Diwas Motorcycle Rally was flagged off at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar on Saturday to commemorate the bravery and sacrifice of the soldiers in the Kargil War.

The riders laid a wreath at the Chinar War Memorial to pay their respects to those bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the highest tradition of Indian Army, the Army said. The motorcyclists also visited the Chinar Museum here.

The motorcycle rally was flagged off by Lt Gen BS Raju, Vice Chief of Army Staff on July 18, the National War Memorial in New Delhi to commemorate the saga of bravery and sacrifice of the gallant soldiers of Indian Army in the Kargil War.



This rally moved from the national capital and travelled along two axis; Delhi - Srinagar - Zojila - Kargil - Dras, and Delhi - Chandigarh - Rohtang - Leh - Dras.

The first group reached Udhampur on July 20, via Ambala and Pathankot and arrived in Srinagar on July 22. It will reach Kargil War Memorial on July 26, officials said.

Lt Gen ADS Aujla, GOC Chinar Corps conveyed his best wishes to the rally for their remaining journey. The GOC in his message to the youth of Kashmir Valley urged them to draw inspiration from the sacrifice of the brave soldiers and scale new heights through self-belief and passion. (ANI)

