Kerala CM participates in human chain against CAA, NRC organised by LDF

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday participated in human chain organised by Left Democratic Front (LDF) against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) and said that "the law is a threat to secularism of this country."

"The law is a threat to the secularism of this country. Kerala has made it clear that CAA NRC and National Population Register (NPR) will not be implemented in this soil," said Kerala Chief Minister during an address at Palayam martyrs square.

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran also joined the gathering after participating in a human chain.

The human chain is being formed demanding the scrapping of CAA, NRC, NPR. It will be a 620-kilometres long chain, covering the entire length of the state.

"Kerala shows the way how to organise protests peacefully. This is part of Kerala culture. Our state does not have any religious divide that is the reason Kerala was able to organise such a protest," he added.

The Kerala Chief Minister further said that people from different walks have come to participate in the human chain organised against citizenship law.

The newly enacted law is facing stiff opposition across the country with some states including Kerala, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Punjab refusing to implement the law in their respective states.

Rajasthan, Kerala and Punjab have passed resolutions against the recently amended law in their respective state Assemblies.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

