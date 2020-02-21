Kerala HC asks govt to produce all files related to missing cartridges

Kochi(Kerala) [India], Feb 20 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Thursday asked the state government to produce all files related to the missing cartridges of the Kerala Police.

On the HC querying about the action taken by the state government on the findings of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), the government said, ''While not a single gun has been missing, the missing cartridges have been recovered by Crime branch and the figures are not yet known."

The High Court was hearing a petition seeking CBI probe into the issue after the CAG pointed out serious lapses in the way the Kerala Police was maintaining rifles and cartridges.

George Vattukulam, a resident of Thrissur, had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) demanding a CBI investigation into the CAG report against the state Home Department.

The petitioner had alleged in the court that "the loss of arms and ammunition from the Special Armed Forces Battalion was a serious issue, having implications on national security".

The CAG report had found that 25 rifles and 12,061 live cartridges were "missing" from the possession of Kerala's Special Armed Police Battalion (SAPB). (ANI)

