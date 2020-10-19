Diplomat Abhay K compiles over 3000 years of Indian love poetry in over 24 languages

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Poetry in over two dozen Indian languages spanning more than 3000 years by eminent classical poets including Kalidasa, Surdas, Bhartrihari to contemporary bards has been compiled into The Bloomsbury Book of Great Indian Love Poems, edited by renowned poet-diplomat Abhay K.

Currently serving as Ambassador of India to Madagascar and Comoros, the compilation was released on Sunday.

Works by Mirabai, Jayadeva, Silhana, Surdas, Bihari, Muddupalani, Bhavabhuti, Venmaniputti, Vidyapati and Bilhana find a place in the compilation.



This anthology portrays many facets of love, viz. affectionate, playful, sensuous, erotic, unconditional, pining, aching, among others-leaving you with unforgettable experiences and lasting impressions.

"What sets this anthology apart from the previous anthologies of Indian love poems is that it covers Indian love poetry spanning over 3000 years starting from the Rigveda up to the present day, and includes love poetry from over two dozen Indian languages," Abhay K said while describing the book.

"The poems have been translated by well-known poets and translators of poetry into contemporary lucid and poetic English, making these gems of Indian poetry accessible to the younger generations who are starting to explore the world of love and sensuality. At this momentous juncture in their lives, a rich world of Indian love poetry could be their guide, their confidant and help them traverse the circuitous path of love," he added.

Abhay K has authored nine poetry collections and two memoirs. He has earlier edited 100 Great Indian Poems which has been translated and published into Portuguese, Spanish, Italian and Malagasy. His recently released collection of poems The Alphabets of Latin America has received wide acclaim.

His 'Earth Anthem' has been translated into over 50 languages. He has also penned anthems for the Moon, Mars and Venus. (ANI)

