Yoga break resumes at AYUSH Bhavan, on MDNIY campuses

New Delhi (India) (ANI) September 25: Intended at helping employees to take a break from work schedule to refresh and re-focus, the Ministry of AYUSH on Friday resumed its yoga practice break or Y-Break protocol at AYUSH Bhavan and on MDNIY campuses in New Delhi.

The "Yoga Break" protocol of the Ministry of AYUSH, which was initially launched on a trial basis in January 2020, was suspended after the onset of the Covid-19.

The Ministry of AYUSH, in association with MDNIY, had developed the five-minute Yoga Break protocol to help the workers de-stress, refresh and re-focus at the workplace, in 2019. The protocol, which was developed by a group of Yoga experts, contains a few stretching practices -- like Tadasana and Kati Chakrasana -- Nadisodhana Bhramari Pranayama and dhyana (meditation).



According to a PIB release, an analysis of feedback of participants found it to be effective.

"Yoga is an ancient Indian discipline intended to bring balance and well being of individuals to the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual dimensions. Due to the change in working habits, particularly on the computer and continuously sitting for long hours, the majority of the workforce is feeling stressed. Such stress may decrease their focus at work, which may further hamper their efficiency and effectiveness," read a PIB release.

Keeping this in mind, the Ministry of AYUSH resumed the Y-Break Friday with additional emphasis on breathing exercise (pranayama), in view of its effectiveness in increasing the lungs capacity. The training will continue for 10 minutes daily in the lawns of AYUSH Bhavan. Participants from various offices in the vicinity have also enlisted to join the same.

The PIB release said strict adherence to the norms of social distancing and other guidelines of the government are being ensured. The Ministry of AYUSH will extend this facility free of cost to the staff of various offices situated in GPO Complex, INA, New Delhi, in the coming weeks. (ANI)

