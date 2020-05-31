Locals from Mizoram stranded in Maharashtra sent back home via special train

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 (ANI): Around 40-45 locals from Mizoram stranded in different districts of Maharashtra, due to COVID-19 lockdown, departed for their native places by a special train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai on Saturday.

All of them were brought to the CSMT station from various districts by BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) buses.

"Some of us were working, while others were studying in different districts such as Nashik, Nanded, and Saputara in Maharashtra. We could not leave once the lockdown was put in place. But now, with the help of the Mumbai Mizo Association, and both state governments we are able to go back home," said Sharad, one of the migrants leaving for Mizoram.

The train, scheduled to depart from CSMT station, will travel till Bairabi in Mizoram. (ANI)

