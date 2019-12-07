Madhya Pradesh: Pragya Thakur sits on dharna after police refuse to register FIR

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 7 (ANI): Local BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur sat on a dharna outside a police station here on Saturday saying that the police was not registering an FIR against a Congress legislator who allegedly threatened to set her ablaze.

She said that even after her continuous persuing and insistence the cops are not acting as they are under the pressure of the Congress government ruling the state.

"I am sitting here on dharna for the last two hours for the FIR but they are not registering the FIR. Congress MLA Govardhan Dangi has threatened to burn me alive. The police are under pressure from the Congress government and hence are not registering the FIR," said Thakur.

"We will do 'satyagraha' and will sit on dharna here at the gate until they register an FIR," she added.

The Congress leader was agitated over Thakur's alleged remark on the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi during a discussion in Parliament on the Special Protection Group (SPG) Bill on Wednesday.

"We will not just burn her effigy ... If she sets foot here, we will burn her also," Dangi had said. (ANI)

