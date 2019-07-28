Maha: 400 people living in chawl in Raigad shifted after water entered houses

Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Approximately 400 people who had been living in a chawl near KBK Nagar in Shelu were shifted to a safe location on Saturday, Public Relations Officer (PRO) Raigad Police said.

The people had to be shifted after waterlogging created floodlike situations in the area and water entered their houses.

Police have deployed extra forces in the area to carry out the evacuation and at the place where the affected people have been shifted.

Earlier on July 2, a government-run hospital in Raigad got water-logged, causing inconvenience to the people.

In the hospital, doctors, patients and their family members could be seen wading through the water-filled corridors and wards. (ANI)

