Maharashtra's Satara, Sangli, Panvel centres run out of COVID-19 vaccines stock: Rajesh Tope

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): Satara, Sangli, Panvel have stopped vaccination while Buldhana has only today's vaccine doses left in stock, said Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday.

Tope informed that Satara, Sangli, and Panvel centres have stopped the COVID-19 vaccination drive after running out of stock.



The Health Minister earlier had said his government would raise issues of COVID-19 vaccine and Remedisivir drug shortages before Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the virtual meet scheduled for today.

He had further said that instead of supplying vaccines to other countries, supply them to our own states first. Maharashtra wants at least 40 lakh vaccine dosages every week, he said.

Maharashtra reported 55,469 new COVID-19 cases and 297 deaths on Wednesday-- the highest by any state in India. The active number of cases in the state stands at 4,72,283. The death toll in the state has gone up to 56,330. (ANI)

