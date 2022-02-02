Mahindra sells 46,804 vehicles in January 2022

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Automotive major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M Ltd.) recorded an overall auto sales of 46,804 vehicles for the month of January 2022, registering a double-digit growth of 20 per cent, the company announced on Tuesday.

In the utility vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 19,848 vehicles and in the passenger vehicles segment (which includes UVs, cars and vans), it sold 19,964 vehicles in January 2022.

"We fulfilled our commitment of billing the first 14,000 XUV700s by January 2022 and have registered close to 1,00,000 bookings since launch, a major milestone in the Indian SUV industry," said Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd.



Exports for the month of January 2022 were at 2,861 vehicles. In the commercial vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 21,111 vehicles in January 2022 with a growth of 58 per cent.

According to the company, the growth trajectory continued with an overall growth of 20 per cent in January 2022 despite various global supply chain challenges. The company is closely monitoring the semi-conductor related parts issue to take corrective action as it feels appropriate.

The figures were released on the same day Union Budget 2022-23 was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (ANI)

