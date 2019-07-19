Man beaten to death after his bike hits a woman

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], July 19 (ANI): A man was allegedly beaten to death by people in Bhiwadi after he accidentally collided he his motorcycle hit a woman.

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police (SP) Alwar, Anil Paris Deshmukh said The incident took place on July 16 when Harish who was travelling in his bike which hit a woman after which the relatives her relatives and others on the spot allegedly beat him up.

"Harish was admitted to a hospital in Alwar. However, he got serious and was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where he succumbed to injuries on Friday," Deshmukh said.

The SP further said, "The relatives have alleged that Harish was beaten to death by the angry relatives of the woman and locals in Bhiwadi."

"However, the cause of death could be ascertained only after the post mortem examination is done. The media reports stating that Harish died due to mob lynching are speculative. As per the investigation, till now, there is no evidence that proves mob lynching in this incident," he said. (ANI)

