Messing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security is not a coincidence, it was a conspiracy to assassinate him: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday termed PM Narendra Modi's security breach as a 'conspiracy' to assassinate him in Punjab.

"The incident that happened with the Prime Minister is not a coincidence. It was a conspiracy to kill him. The whole world knows about Prime Minister's popularity. When people are asked to encircle the PM and the same is announced on the mike as well, then what is it if not a conspiracy to assassinate the Prime Minister", alleged Singh.

"They had drones as weapons among others. Somewhere it was a big conspiracy. Mahadev saved Narendra Modi and brought him back safely", he added.

"The strings of this conspiracy are connected to Delhi, not just limited only to the Chief Minister of Punjab", alleged Singh while speaking to ANI. "The conspiracy is slowly coming to light into the public domain and in the notice of the Supreme Court."



"The Congress themselves have seen conspiracy and assassinations-Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. PM Beant Singh was also murdered in Punjab", he added.

On Punjab forming committee to investigate the security breach incident, Singh said, "How will one investigate if the conspiracy is done by them?"

When asked about Rahul Gandhi's Tweet on national security, Singh said, " I don't want to comment on their (Congress) immense intelligence."

Meanwhile, Supreme Court directed the Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court to secure and preserve the travel records of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Punjab forthwith. It also directed Punjab and police authorities, SPG, and other Central and State agencies to cooperate and provide necessary assistance to seal the entire record.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that this matter cannot be left to just anyone and it's a matter of cross-border terrorism. Therefore, NIA officials may assist the probe. (ANI)

