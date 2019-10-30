MP: Four women dead and 20 injured in road accident in Datia

Datia (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Four women lost their lives and 20 persons sustained injuries in a road accident here in the wee hours of Wednesday at around 1.30 am.

The accident happened when a tractor-trolley carrying several devotees lost its balance and turned over after hitting a tree. The accident happened in the Pandokhar police station limits of the district.

"All the injured persons were sent to Jhansi for treatment. The devotees were returning from the Ratangarh Mata temple after taking part in an event to mark Bhai Dooj festival. They were headed for their village in Jhansi district," D Kalyan Chakravarti, Superintendent of Police, Datia said. (ANI)

