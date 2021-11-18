Naqvi slams Pakistan, says Indian govt knows how to handle minorities, is working for their progress

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Union Minorities Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday slammed the Pakistan Foreign Office over its remarks about violence against minorities in India and said that the Indian government knows how to handle the minorities and is working for their progress.

This statement comes after Pakistan Foreign Office reacted to the vandalisation of mosques and a Haryana government order which prohibited Muslims from offering Friday prayers at several places in Gurugram.

Speaking to ANI, Naqvi said, "We know how to handle the minorities of our country. We are also working for their progress. Development with dignity is being done here which cannot be done in Pakistan."

He compared the percentage of minority population in India and Pakistan and said, "The population of minorities in Pakistan today is not even 2 per cent whereas it is more than 22 per cent in India."

The minister said that minorities are becoming equal partners of India. "India is a safe place for minorities. We work with moral responsibility," he added.

Referring to reports of violence in Tripura, the minister said, "There are fake and fabricated stories in Tripura which ignite controversies in India and now they are trying to fuel it from Pakistan."



"India has secured the socio-economic, educational and religious rights of minorities more than any other country in the world. Our country has more mosques than Islamic countries. While there are not more than 30 temples in Pakistan," Naqvi said.

Tripura Inspector General Law and Order in-charge Saurabh Tripathi earlier said that fake photos and videos were being widely circulated on social media depicting the violence at Panisagar in Tripura, adding that these were being spread by some "anti-national" and "disturbing" elements.

He clarified, "No fire incident took place at any mosque in Tripura. The police have registered specific complaints and started probing whatever had happened. And, regarding the malicious campaign in social media, cases were also registered".

The incident also led to violence in some parts of Maharashtra including Nanded, Malegaon and Amaravati.

Earlier, the Gurugram administration had withdrawn permission to offer namaz at eight out of 37 designated sites.

As per an official statement from the district administration, the permission was cancelled after an objection from local people and resident welfare association.

On several occasions earlier, residents of Gurugram have complained and staged a protest against Friday namaz at public grounds. (ANI)

