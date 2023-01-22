28-year-old Delhi man succumbs to injuries sustained in self-immolation bid

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): A 28-year-old man who had allegedly set himself on fire earlier succumbed to his injuries here in New Delhi's Kalyanpuri area, officials said on Saturday.

The deceased identified as Rahul, a resident of Kalyanpuri, succumbed to his injuries at Safdarjung Hospital where he was admitted the previous day.

"A PCR Call was received at Police Station Kalyanpuri on January 20 at about 10.00 pm

about a person setting himself on fire," an official said.

"Sub-Inspector Maya Shankar reached the spot and rushed the victim to LBS hospital. Later the victim was shifted to Safdarjung hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday," an official added.



The crime team/FSL team were summoned to examine the spot, they added.

Officials added that the victim's wife had left him about a year ago and he was presently living with his parents and brother. The victim worked as a driver.

A case FIR No. 42/23 U/S 306 IPC has been registered and the investigation is

being done, an official added.

The alleged incident of self-immolation occurred opposite Mother Diary Near Kalyanpuri Bus Stand, Khichripur. (ANI)

