Amarinder orders end of night curfew, Sunday lockdown

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 1 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced relaxations in lockdown including the lifting of night curfew as well as an end to Sunday lockdown due to decline in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The state has increased the limit for attending marriage functions and funerals to 100. Under new relaxations, three persons can now travel in a car and capacity of buses to carry passengers has been increased to 50 per cent subject to the condition that windows remain open.

However, the decision regarding the reopening of schools and educational institutions in the state will be taken after deliberations between the Home Secretary and the state's Education Department.



The Chief Minister has asked Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta to take steps for adherance to COVID-19 protocols.

An official release said the Chief Minister said there should be no laxity, especially in view of the ongoing Paddy procurement operations and the forthcoming festival season.

Earlier in the day, Punjab CM announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh, along with a government job to a family member of Lance Naik Karnail Singh, who laid down his life during cross border firing in Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. (ANI)

