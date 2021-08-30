BSF neutralises 2 Bangladeshi smugglers

Changrabandha (West Bengal) [India], August 30 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) has neutralised two Bangladeshi smugglers after a group of 18-20 of their associates attacked a patrolling party of the border guarding Indian force here in West Bengal, the force said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday under the jurisdiction of Border out Post (BOP) Changrabandha where 18-20 Bangladeshi smugglers encircled the patrolling team of the BSF, which is mandated to guard India-Bangladesh and India-Pakistan borders.

The BSF troops asked the Bangladeshi smugglers to leave the area but in turn, they attacked, leaving no option for the troops to retaliate, said a BSF statement.



"The patrolling party of BSF troops of BOP Changrabandha under North Bengal Frontier on Sunday were encircled by 18-20 Bangladeshi smugglers. Troops asked them to leave the area. However, they didn't pay heed and attacked the BSF troops, resulting in grievous injuries to the BSF party," said the BSF.

Sensing an imminent threat to life and left with no other option BSF troops fired in self-defence, the statement mentioned.

Later, the bodies of two Bangladeshi smugglers were recovered 100 metres inside Indian territory. Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) was informed and a strong protest was lodged regarding the incident. (ANI)

