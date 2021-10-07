CM Baghel inaugurates renovation work at Mata Kaushalya temple in Chandkuri

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 7 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday inaugurated the infrastructure development, renovation and beautification work done in Mata Kaushalya temple premise at Chandkhuri near Raipur, under Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit.



As per a press release, the chief minister also unveiled the 51-feet tall magnificent statue of Lord Shri Ram built at the entrance of the temple premise, amidst a beautiful light and fire show.

"On the occasion, Chief Minister prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the state and performed the customary rituals to worship Mata Kaushalya and the Lord Shri Ram at the ancient temple situated in the middle of Jalsen pond in Chandkhuri," read the release.

Several state ministers, parliamentary secretaries, MLAs and local public representatives were also present in the inauguration programme held at the temple premises. (ANI)

