Congress calls Ascend Kerala 2020 a 'gimmick'

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerela) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Opposition Congress on Wednesday criticised the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government in Kerala over 'Ascend 2020, the Global Investors Meet' calling it a "farce" and "gimmick to fool people."

Ramesh Chennithala, leader of the opposition alleged that the summit is showcasing projects that were actually planned during the United Democratic Front (UDF) government's tenure.

"This government has just a few months. How will these projects be implemented? At the same time, there is no investment-friendly climate in Kerala. The LDF government that is in power has not thought about the investment in the state till now. So this is a gimmick to fool the people of Kerala. This is the reason we are opposing it, " he said while speaking to ANI.

He further stated that infrastructure development projects planned during the UDF tenure could not be started due to protests and strikes by the Left parties.

"The government is talking about the ease of doing business and single window clearance to projects but in reality, nothing is happening. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had gone for ten foreign trips to bring in investment. But so far the government has not been able to tell people about the investment that has come to the state."

The two-day investors meet will begin on Thursday in Kochi in which the state government will showcase 100 projects to attract investment. (ANI)

