COVID-19 cases in Indore cross 2000, toll at 92

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Indore has crossed 2000, with 81 new coronavirus positive cases, according to the state's health bulletin released on Monday evening.

In a bulletin issued on May 11, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Praveen Jadia reported 81 new corona patients.

The death toll linked to coronavirus here has reached 92 with two new deaths reported on Monday.

As of May 10, the total number of novel coronavirus positive patients in Indore district was 1935. With 81 new cases, the COVID-19 tally of Indore now stands at 2016. (ANI)

