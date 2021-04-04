COVID-19: Sports practice at Dehradun's Maharana Pratap Sports College suspended till April 9

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 4 (ANI): In view of the increasing COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, the "morning and evening sports practice of the players at Maharana Pratap Sports College in Dehradun has been suspended till April 9.

According to the order issued by the college's Principal, the decision has been taken in view of the health and safety of the players amid the pandemic.

"In view of the health and safety of the players, the morning and evening training has been suspended till April 9. The decision has been taken after the approval of the Chairman District Task Force Sports and by the instructions of the Secretary Sports/Chairman Management Board of Maharana Pratap Sports College Society," said the college's Principal.



However, the college administration has permitted students to continue their preparation for the annual examination by residing in the hostels.

Meanwhile, Ashok Kumar, the Director-General of Police (DGP) of Uttarakhand has directed all policemen in all districts to strictly implement the COVID Protocol Enforcement in view of the spike in COVID-19 infections.

Kumar told ANI that there will be a challan for those who do not follow the COVID-19 protocols. He said that an advisory has been issued for those arriving from 12 states to Uttarakhand, stating that entry to the state will not be permitted without testing.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 2,638 active cases of COVID-19 in Uttarakhand while the death toll in the state stands at 1,725. The cumulative recoveries from the virus have reached 97,351. (ANI)

