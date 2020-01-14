Delhi Traffic alert: Kalindi Kunj, Mathura Road to remain closed

New Delhi [India], Jan 14 (ANI): The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued an advisory for people coming from Noida advising them to take the DND Flyway or Akshardham road to commute to the national capital.

The advisory was issued as road no. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement.

"Road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement. People coming from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted in the morning.

This road has been closed for almost a month due to the ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act/National Register of Citizens, the demonstration in Shaheen Bagh. (ANI)

