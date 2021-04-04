Educational institutes in Bihar to remain closed till April 11 amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 4 (ANI): Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Bihar, all schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in the state will remain closed till April 11.

According to an official statement, scheduled exams to take place following COVID guidelines. However, all government and private gatherings at public places except for marriages and other family functions are banned till April end. Around 50 to 250 people are allowed for funerals and weddings with strict adherence to coronavirus guidelines.

The decision was taken by the crisis management group of the state government after discussion with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at a high-level meeting.

Earlier, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey had said that the number of COVID-19 tests has been increased from 25,000 to 70,000 tests per day. "We are in alert mode. We do not have many cases that we consider imposing lockdown," he said.

Bihar currently has 2,942 COVID-19 cases, said the Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)