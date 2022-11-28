Finest handicraft, handlooms displayed at 41st India International Trade Fair in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Finest handicrafts and handlooms were displayed at the 41st India International Trade Fair in Saras Aajeevika Mela 2022 which concluded in New Delhi on Sunday.

The business turnover of more than Rupees 6 crores in the last 14 days. The SARAS Aajeevika Mela 2022, organised by the Ministry of Rural Development and National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) at the 41st India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, according to the official statement by Ministry of Rural Development.

More than 300 craftsmen participated and showcased their products through around 150 stalls. About 300 women from self-help groups from 26 States displayed handicraft, handloom and natural food items from different rural areas across the country in these stalls.

Huge number of people visited Saras Aajeevika Mela during the trade fair in Pragati Maidan. Saras remained the favourite choice of visitors due to the decorated stalls, spectacular theme pavilion and cultural programs in the evening, the Ministry of Rural Development said in a statement.

The famous SARAS Aajeevika Mela, focusing on the theme of 'tradition, art, craft and culture' is one of the most prestigious government initiatives, that not just offers best of the cultural heritage, but also tells the story of rural women donning the hat of an entrepreneur at a national level platform.

A wide range of products from over 26 States were exhibited for sale at the SARAS Aajeevika Mela 2022. The SARAS Aajeevika Mela showcased the best of its collection in handloom sarees, dress materials, accessories and organic handicraft products from different states across India. Each stall, each product and each of the participating rural SHG women had a story to share. SARAS offered the listed products at the exhibition.

SARAS Mela is an initiative by the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission [DAY-NRLM], Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), Govt. of India to bring the rural women SHG members formed under DAY NRLM, under one platform to showcase their skills, sell and build linkages with potential market players at a fair price, the press release read. (ANI)