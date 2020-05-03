Handwara operations show armed forces' commitment towards saving civilian lives: General Bipin Rawat

New Delhi (India), May 3 (ANI) The Handwara operations, in which five security personnel including a Colonel were killed, highlight the commitment of the armed forces to secure lives of common people, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said on Sunday.

In the operation, 21 Rashtriya Rifles Commanding Officer Col Ashutosh Sharma along with Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh and Lance Naik Dinesh lost their lives along with Sub Inspector Nazeer of Jammu Kashmir Police while trying to rescue hostages from terrorists.

"The operations highlight the determination of the security forces to safeguard the lives of the people. Commanding Officer leading from the front along with other personnel of the unit and J&K Police have laid down their lives, living up to the motto; Service Before Self," the CDS said in a statement.

He said the armed forces are proud of their courage as they have successfully eliminated the terrorists. We salute these brave personnel and express our deep-felt condolences for the bereaved families, he said.

The five security personnel had lost their lives in operations yesterday but killed the two terrorists hiding there. (ANI)

